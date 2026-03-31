L&Q pledges more social homes in Manchester as new five-year strategy launched

L&Q will increase its supply of social rented homes in Greater Manchester as part of a renewed commitment to affordability over the next five years.
The pledge came in the 105,000-home landlord’s latest five-year strategy, which includes three core commitments: to provide more homes that are affordable to live in; to improve its service offering; and to run the business in an efficient way that allows it to reinvest as much as possible in services and new homes.
Continuing to operate chiefly in Greater London and Greater Manchester, L&Q says it will develop in areas “where housing need is the greatest”.
In Manchester, the plan to expand its social rent offer will be achieved by “acquiring other housing associations and homes”, with L&Q adding that the strategy “allows us to operate in a more affordable and effective way”.
The strategy document, published last week, is light on detail and does not specify any targets for savings, investment or new home building, and did not specify the number of homes it plans to add to its existing portfolio in Manchester.
However, the housing association said the new strategy had been designed to build on its Future Shape strategy, which was launched in 2021.
During that first five-year strategy period, L&Q launched its 15-year plan to invest more than £3bn in its existing homes through a major works programme. Via this investment, it has reduced its repairs backlog by 20%.
L&Q has also been upping its new-housing delivery. In the nine months to December 2025, it reported a 7% increase in completions.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of the housing association, said: “L&Q is on an improvement journey, and we’re proud of the progress we have made over the last five years. However, we listen to residents and they tell us that we need to continue doing even more to improve their homes and the services we provide.
“Our new Future Shape strategy is about continuing our journey, hearing residents, and prioritising what we do to ensure everyone at L&Q is focused on delivering safe, comfortable homes and dependable services that they can rely on every day.
“We know that the challenges facing residents and the wider housing sector are significant. This strategy ensures that we remain committed to what matters most – delivering good-quality social homes, providing reliable, repeatable and consistent landlord services, and running our organisation efficiently so we can reinvest as much as possible into existing and much-needed new homes.”
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