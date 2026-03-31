L&Q pledges more social homes in Manchester as new five-year strategy launched

L&Q will increase its supply of social rented homes in Greater Manchester as part of a renewed commitment to affordability over the next five years #UKhousing

Continuing to operate chiefly in Greater London and Greater Manchester, L&Q says it will develop in areas “where housing need is the greatest”.

The pledge came in the 105,000-home landlord’s latest five-year strategy, which includes three core commitments: to provide more homes that are affordable to live in; to improve its service offering; and to run the business in an efficient way that allows it to reinvest as much as possible in services and new homes.

In Manchester, the plan to expand its social rent offer will be achieved by “acquiring other housing associations and homes”, with L&Q adding that the strategy “allows us to operate in a more affordable and effective way”.

The strategy document, published last week, is light on detail and does not specify any targets for savings, investment or new home building, and did not specify the number of homes it plans to add to its existing portfolio in Manchester.

However, the housing association said the new strategy had been designed to build on its Future Shape strategy, which was launched in 2021.

During that first five-year strategy period, L&Q launched its 15-year plan to invest more than £3bn in its existing homes through a major works programme. Via this investment, it has reduced its repairs backlog by 20%.