L&Q pledges to cover remediation costs for all blocks built by its construction arm

The pledge comes as L&Q announced it has completed building safety inspections of 350 of the blocks it owns, including all of its 192 high rises. At least 127 blocks of these blocks – 82 are taller than 18 metres and 45 are below – will require some level of remediation.

L&Q owns 99 blocks that were built by its construction arm Quadrant Construction. Of the 52 of these that have been inspected so far, 34 have been confirmed as not needing remediation work, 11 have been confirmed as needing work, and L&Q is waiting for reports on the remaining seven.

L&Q said that more than 1,100 leaseholders living in buildings built by Quadrant Construction will not face any remediation costs as a result of its pledge.

However, the 105,000-home landlord said as it stands leaseholders living in L&Q homes that were not built by Quadrant Construction will face remediation costs, if all other avenues of recovery have been exhausted.

L&Q said it is taking “all available steps to reclaim these costs from developers, insurers and from government funding schemes where available”.

Of the 350 blocks inspected as part of L&Q’s building safety programme, 49 have an External Wall System 1 form with a rating of B1 or better, meaning no remediation work is required.

Remediation work is underway on 28 of the blocks found to need it.