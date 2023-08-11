L&Q predicts significant annual drop-off in starts as it focuses on existing development pipeline

G15 landlord L&Q is predicting a 60% year-on-year fall in starts as it focuses on its existing development pipeline and stock #UKhousing

Vicky Savage, executive group director for development and sales at L&Q, said: “As we have recently made a start on several ambitious and large-scale schemes, the figure for Q1 is reflective of our focus on the existing development pipeline.

The trading update, for the first quarter of this year, also revealed that 10 new units had started on site, compared with 698 in the first quarter of 2022. The majority of starts were later phases of existing developments.

In June, L&Q told Inside Housing’s annual list of the Biggest Builder s that it had started 2,758 homes in 2022-23, which represents a drop of around 60% on its projection for the coming year.

The 108,000-home landlord’s stock market update earlier this week revealed it was on track to deliver 1,100 starts and around 3,000 completions by the end of the 2024 financial year.

“While we do expect future numbers to be in line with the rest of the sector and therefore lower than the bold performances L&Q has achieved in the past two years, it should also be noted that we have had a few schemes with minor changes in programme timings, which will now start later than anticipated. Hence we expect the rate will pick up again for the rest of the year.”

During the first quarter this year, the landlord completed 701 new homes, which was down 45% on the previous year.

Of those completions, 523 were for social housing and the remaining 178 for market sale.

L&Q said the trading results reflected a focus on its existing stock, which includes a £3bn major-works investment programme to address “our strategic priorities of health and safety, quality of homes and improving services”.

The focus on existing stock comes as Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive of L&Q, was summoned to a meeting with Michael Gove. The housing secretary had expressed his disappointment in the landlord following a special investigation by the Housing Ombudsman.

In a letter, Mr Gove said: “You have failed your residents.”

His intervention last month came after a report by the ombudsman uncovered a “prolonged period of decline” in the way L&Q manages its repairs and complaint-handling.

A total of 103 L&Q residents were given £142,000 in compensation – the largest the ombudsman has awarded so far – after the watchdog revealed that the landlord had “consistently failed” to resolve the vital issues it has been facing.

Beyond the refocus on existing homes, the landlord reported a turnover that was broadly the same as the year before, at £242m. Its interest cover ratio fell from 231% to 119%.