L&Q puts £1.2bn private rental business on sale

The 105,000-home landlord has put Metra Living, its wholly owned market rent arm, on the market as it returns to its core focus on social housing.

The Metra Living portfolio consists of 3,147 homes across 53 schemes in Greater London, the majority of which were built in the past 10 years. It has a net asset value of £1.2bn, although a sale price has not yet been set.

The proposed sale will include the transfer of Metra Living’s existing operational platform and team, L&Q said in a stock market announcement.