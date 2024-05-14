L&Q recovers 143 homes involved in tenancy fraud

The G15 landlord made 202 visits to homes identified as fraud risks between April 2023 and March 2024, resulting in 55 possession orders and nine voluntary vacation notices from residents.

Tenancy fraud includes illegally subletting social housing homes, providing false information to obtain a home and taking over a tenancy unlawfully.

It is estimated that each case of fraud costs the taxpayer £43,000.

Research from April 2023 found that at least 148,000 social homes could be subject to tenancy fraud.