L&Q reduces capital expenditure plans in face of inflationary pressures

L&Q’s results to 30 September 2022 said the landlord lowered its guidance on gross capital expenditure from a range of £900m to £950m, to £850m to £900m.

It said this would reduce its predicted net debt from a maximum of £5.7bn to £5.6bn, with projections for surplus after tax predicted to be unchanged at between £260m and £280m.

Waqar Ahmed, group finance director at L&Q, said the company’s operating performance and unaudited Q2 trading results were “broadly in line with expectations”.

He added: “To offset the latest market inflation and interest rate assumptions, L&Q has lowered its guidance on gross capital expenditure through to the year ending 31 March 2023, resulting in a corresponding reduction in guidance for net debt.”

This month, the Bank of England raised the UK base interest rate to 3%, in the biggest single rise since 1989. It also signalled that further increases are likely.