L&Q reduces capital expenditure plans in face of inflationary pressures

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Giant housing association L&Q has lowered its capital expenditure projections for the year by £50m due to inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, its latest trading update has revealed.
L&Q’s results to 30 September 2022 said the landlord lowered its guidance on gross capital expenditure from a range of £900m to £950m, to £850m to £900m.
It said this would reduce its predicted net debt from a maximum of £5.7bn to £5.6bn, with projections for surplus after tax predicted to be unchanged at between £260m and £280m.
Waqar Ahmed, group finance director at L&Q, said the company’s operating performance and unaudited Q2 trading results were “broadly in line with expectations”.
He added: “To offset the latest market inflation and interest rate assumptions, L&Q has lowered its guidance on gross capital expenditure through to the year ending 31 March 2023, resulting in a corresponding reduction in guidance for net debt.”
This month, the Bank of England raised the UK base interest rate to 3%, in the biggest single rise since 1989. It also signalled that further increases are likely.
L&Q’s latest update said its projected operating profit – in the range of £330m to £50m – remained unchanged despite a roughly 30% increase of total maintenance costs, including £45m on gross costs related to fire safety and remediation work.
In September, the association reported a post-tax surplus of £154m in the year ending March 2022, down from £208m the previous year, with fire safety and construction costs the main factors.
The trading update said L&Q had completed 2,151 homes so far this financial year, compared with 1,997 at the same point in 2021.
Of the 2,151 new homes, 1,474 were classed as social homes – up from 1,227 the previous financial year. Open market completions fell slightly from 770 to 677 compared with Q2 of 2021.
As of September 30 2022, the landlord held 1,339 unsold completed homes, with a projected revenue of £211m. Of these, 1,074 were shared ownership properties, 9% (96) of which remained unsold more than 12 months after they were built.
“We would expect [shared ownership] to continue to show a higher comparative level of unsold stock due to bulk handovers in short-time periods and limitations to pre-sale,” the update said, adding that L&Q had sold 527 such homes in the year to September.
The total number of homes managed by L&Q rose from 118,434 to 120,270 in the six months from 31 March 2022.
But the number of properties in the association’s development pipeline dropped to 28,341, from 31,739 in Q2 of 2021. Homes in the pipeline include 55% for social housing tenures and 45% are for market tenures, the update said.
The landlord said it had commenced 1,173 homes this year to date, compared with 1,190 the previous year. It added that it is operating from 185 active sites, down slightly from 199 in Q2 of 2021.
Commenting on the results, Mr Ahmed said that while L&Q’s guidance around its operating profits remained unchanged, “wider economic uncertainty, a continuation of financial market volatility and its impact on the mortgage market, supply chain constraints and the pressures on cost of living caused by inflation and interest rates have the potential to impact our residents, those looking to purchase our properties and our forward guidance”.
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