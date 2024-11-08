L&Q reveals £21m deficit after booking loss from strategic land business sale

L&Q has reported a half-year deficit of £21m after accounting for losses from the sale of its strategic land business #UKhousing

An L&Q spokesperson told Inside Housing the £119m “accounting impact” was due to the sale price of the business “being lower than the historic costs” of L&Q Estates in its group accounts.

The 110,000-home group revealed today that it recorded a £119m hit on the sale of L&Q Estates, which it offloaded to developer Urban and Civic in the summer for a reported £200m .

It meant L&Q fell to a £21m post-tax deficit in the six months to the end of September, compared with a £51m surplus the previous half-year.

The group’s bottom line was also hurt by £116m in interest charges, compared with £103m in the last half-year.

It emerged last month that L&Q had started paying higher interest on a £300m bond after it failed to hit a key emissions target.

The L&Q Estates sale is part of a shift by the landlord to focus on its core areas of Greater London and Greater Manchester, while investing more in existing stock.

L&Q confirmed today it was also continuing to sell homes outside of its core areas as part of a stock-rationalisation programme. The group generated £58m of earnings in the half-year from asset sales, nearly double that of the same period last year.