L&Q reveals 82% drop in year-to-date new home starts

The 109,000-home association kicked-off work on 351 new homes in the nine months to the end of December 2023, it said in a trading update today.

This compared with 1,974 starts over the same period in the last financial year. The majority of starts are “later phases of existing developments”, L&Q said.

In summer 2023, the group predicted that its annual starts would fall by 60% year on year.

On completions in the past nine months, L&Q reported a 37% drop to 1,902, down from 3,007 the prior year.