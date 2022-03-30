L&Q seeks contractors for £2.7bn fire safety and decarbonisation work

The 105,000-home landlord is looking to appoint multiple contractors on a regional basis for the 15-year contracts starting in April next year.

Last July, the G15 giant said that it planned to spend £1.9bn on existing homes over the next seven years, partly to ensure that its properties maintained the government’s Decent Homes Standard.

Among the work being tendered, covering all regions where the landlord operates, is “cladding/external wall system renewals, fire risk assessment works including fire door set upgrades, timber decking renewal, sprinkler installations and fire alarms”.