David Lewis, executive group director of property services at L&Q, said: “We were extremely saddened by the death of Sylvia Pollitt, and our thoughts remain with her family, friends and neighbours. A tragic death like this must never happen again, and important changes have been made to ensure this is the case.

“After Mrs Pollitt reported a concern about her boiler, the job was passed to gas maintenance contractor Liberty. At this time, Liberty was under contract to Trafford Housing Trust (THT), a subsidiary of L&Q, and subject to THT processes.

“As the coroner’s report sets out, Liberty were unable to make contact with Mrs Pollitt, but rather than follow the agreed processes in place, they made no further efforts to access the property or let THT know about the situation.

“Prior to the inquest, L&Q undertook a thorough review of all call-outs put through to Liberty and did not find previous incidents where a similar incident had occurred. We did, however, immediately implement a stringent new process where we track the progress of each job every step of the way.

“We are able to audit every open, completed and aborted job, with reports produced on a weekly basis and reviewed between L&Q and Liberty managers. Any concerns are immediately escalated to our neighbourhood teams to undertake welfare checks. This is consistent with the recommendations made by the coroner in this case, which we are committed to learn from.

“More widely, following THT’s alignment with L&Q in April 2023, we are now replicating L&Q processes across all of our North West operations. Crucially, the L&Q process for repairs contractors does not permit them to cancel jobs without formal approval from L&Q. This will prevent such an incident from happening again.”

L&Q said it has also made a number of additional improvements following Mrs Pollitt’s death that includes how it manages and records the calls it receives about repairs, and more regular meetings with all contractors to monitor how the work they are doing for residents is progressing.

The landlord has referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing in relation to this case.

For its part, Liberty said: “Everybody at Liberty is deeply saddened by the death of Sylvia Pollitt.

“On 18 November last year, a job was raised for a repair to a small leak on Mrs Pollitt’s boiler. We confirmed that the leak was not affecting the heating and hot water at Mrs Pollitt’s home and informed her we would make contact to schedule a repair. Unfortunately, in this case we were unable to contact Mrs Pollitt to arrange to visit her home.

“We are committed to working with L&Q to learn important lessons and implement changes to how services are delivered. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Mrs Pollitt’s family and friends.”

L&Q was today ordered to pay out £142,000 in compensation after a special investigation by the Housing Ombudsman uncovered a “prolonged period of decline” in its repairs and complaint-handling.