L&Q and Croydon Council to check London blocks after fire safety issues found in neighbouring tower

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Two blocks of flats in Croydon owned by housing association L&Q are to undergo “precautionary checks” and one block owned by Croydon Council is also undergoing checks after fire safety issues were uncovered in a tower on the same development.
The landlord said investigations will start this month into Bloom House and Chorus House, part of the Queen’s Quarter development in central Croydon, to “understand whether any work is needed”.
The buildings are home to 172 flats. Matt Foreman, executive group director of customer services at L&Q, said he wanted to reassure L&Q residents that both buildings are safe, and “subject to a rigorous programme of safety checks and maintenance”.
It comes after fire safety issues were uncovered in neighbouring tower The Fold, a 251-flat private rental block owned by Legal & General (L&G), which was built by the same contractor.
Despite only being completed in 2022, the 35-storey building has suffered issues with leaks and damp and mould.
The Fold is already half empty due to these build quality problems, but all remaining 103 tenants have now been told they have six months to leave their homes after “additional issues” relating to fire safety were uncovered.
The fire safety concerns, first reported by local news site Inside Croydon, include defects in internal compartmentation.
A spokesperson for L&G said: “The safety and well-being of our residents is top priority. In response to build quality issues identified at The Fold, Croydon, we have been conducting thorough investigations to understand the extent of the issues and steps required to remediate the property.
“Unfortunately, due to the level of disruptive works required across all apartments to resolve these issues, residents will need to vacate the building.”
The company added that the tower had been assessed by external fire safety assessors, and currently remains “safe for occupation”.
L&G said it was giving residents the equivalent of four months of rent compensation and support with a “list of alternative accommodation options in the surrounding area”.
The 518-home Queen’s Quarter development was delivered by development manager HUB and built by Henry Construction, which has since gone into administration.
The development also includes a fourth block called Malcolm Wicks House which is owned by Croydon Council.
A council spokesperson said so far no “similar issues have come to light” at Malcolm Wicks House. “However, to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents, the building will shortly be undergoing surveys as part of our regular programme of building safety checks,” the spokesperson said.
“We have written to the residents of Malcolm Wicks House to reassure them that there are no concerns with their block, and our building safety and tenancy management team has been walking the block and door-knocking to provide support and reassurance.”
Queen’s Quarter is located near Croydon Town Hall and was designed by provide 513 homes within four buildings ranging from 13 to 35 storeys, with a mix of affordable, for sale and rental units.
The site was formerly home to council headquarters Taberner House from 1967 to 2013, when employees moved into the adjacent Bernard Weatherill House and the site was earmarked for regeneration.
HUB was approached for comment.
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