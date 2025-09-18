L&Q to introduce Living Wage requirement across its supply chain of 4,500 companies

L&Q, which houses 250,000 people across Greater London and Greater Manchester, has paid the Living Wage Foundation’s (LWF) recommended rates to all its employees for over a decade.

Now, as part of its formal accreditation by the LWF, the association has committed that from 1 April 2028 it will only work with suppliers and contractors that also pay the same rates.

The landlord spends more than £1.2bn annually across construction, property services and corporate functions and has 4,578 companies in its supply chain.