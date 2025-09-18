L&Q to introduce Living Wage requirement across its supply chain of 4,500 companies

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One of the UK’s largest housing associations is to introduce a new requirement that all companies in its 4,500-strong supply chain must pay the real Living Wage.
L&Q, which houses 250,000 people across Greater London and Greater Manchester, has paid the Living Wage Foundation’s (LWF) recommended rates to all its employees for over a decade.
Now, as part of its formal accreditation by the LWF, the association has committed that from 1 April 2028 it will only work with suppliers and contractors that also pay the same rates.
The landlord spends more than £1.2bn annually across construction, property services and corporate functions and has 4,578 companies in its supply chain.
L&Q said this step would ensure the commitment to fair pay extends to the companies it works with.
As a result of the pledge, everyone working for L&Q will receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.60 in the UK or £13.85 in London. Both rates are higher than the government minimum for over-21s, which currently stands at £12.21 per hour.
Tom Nicholls, executive group director of human resources at L&Q, said: “We’re proud that L&Q has joined the Living Wage movement.
“As a not-for-profit organisation, social purpose is at the heart of everything we do – from providing quality, affordable homes to creating lasting positive change in the communities we serve.
“Our commitment to the real Living Wage extends beyond our colleagues. By working with our supply chain to ensure fair pay which meets the cost of living, we can help tackle in-work poverty and boost local economies across Greater London and Greater Manchester.”
Katherine Chapman, director at the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that L&Q has joined the movement of over 16,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to going further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.”
Over 80 housing associations are currently Living Wage-accredited, according to the foundation.
The Living Wage is calculated annually by the Resolution Foundation, based on the cost of living, and rises annually.
This requirement for L&Q’s supply chains comes after a 2024 survey by Inside Housing revealed that many social housing staff are battling housing insecurity and fearing homelessness themselves.
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