L&Q to refund thousands of residents caught up in water bill saga

The 105,000-home housing association is the latest social landlord that has ended up repaying tenants who have been overcharged as part of a long-running saga relating to landlords’ historic contracts with Thames Water.

The refunds will be paid to current and former residents living in former council properties that L&Q acquired in the early 2000s. The schemes are located in Lewisham, Waltham Forest, Enfield and Bexley.

L&Q said it expects to spend around £6.3m refunding customers. When L&Q purchased the schemes, it inherited agreements between the local authorities and Thames Water which required the former to collect water and sewage charges from unmetered residents on behalf of the latter.

Thames Water calculated the bill and L&Q billed the tenants. The housing association was given a discount for empty properties and was paid a commission for the costs of collection and the risk of debt where bills went unpaid.