L&Q upgrades £60m repairs service amid £3.7m investment in customer service team

One of the UK’s largest housing associations will spend £60m upgrading its repairs service and has invested £3.7m in its customer service team #UKhousing

The platform will provide real-time updates to residents, and give the service teams instant access to the information they need to resolve repairs quickly and effectively.

Building on their long-term relationship, this move will hopefully enable more responsive services to the 250,000 residents who live in L&Q-managed homes.

Large London landlord L&Q has partnered with Totalmobile to integrate its £60m repairs and maintenance service into a single platform, to help streamline operations and improve communication.

L&Q is also launching what it describes as “one of its biggest recruitment drives in recent years”, investing £3.7m in creating 87 new roles in its customer service teams.

Vicki Sanderson, director of maintenance services at L&Q, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Totalmobile on this major upgrade.

“Our focus is on ensuring residents enjoy safe, comfortable and well-maintained homes. By investing in our systems, processes and people, we’re building a future-ready repairs service, delivering faster responses, more first-time fixes and better communication every step of the way.”

David Webb, managing director of property and facilities management at Totalmobile, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with L&Q on this latest phase of their transformation.

“By utilising technology to remove operational silos, they are creating a foundation for faster delivery, better communication and more efficient use of resources, all of which will have a real and positive impact for residents and their operatives.”