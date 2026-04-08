L&Q’s David Lewis on ‘sub-optimal’ housing, investing in existing homes and losing top spot in Biggest Builders survey

“I’ve worked for quite a number of housing associations who develop,” he says. “While it’s colleagues working in the same organisation, there are sometimes tensions that emerge between development teams and what they build, and maintenance teams, what they need to maintain.”

The new approach has resulted in the Single Homes Standard, which will be introduced this summer.

Currently, nine kitchen types can be used in its new homes and five in its major upgrades; only one of these is the same across both groups. Multiply this by all the other things a home needs, and you can see the scale of the issue, Mr Lewis says.

There are two potential gains from the shift in approach, he adds.

First, it is easier to buy fewer types of kit, and the landlord can also make savings by buying in bulk. Second, it helps repair workers know what they will be fixing, down to the handle types used in a kitchen cupboard.

“It’s less about claiming the [Biggest Builder] title, it’s more about us building as many homes as we can that we have the capacity to do, and contribute to solving the housing crisis”

Mr Lewis is also responsible for both the development and repairs budget, and confirms there is “ongoing balancing” between them.

The landlord is known for its development ambition. Until now, it has been a fixture at the top of Inside Housing’s annual list of the Biggest Builders in the sector. But it has been scaling back, in part because of rising building safety costs.

Mr Lewis admits the landlord needs to “catch up” on improving its existing homes and implementing the £3bn, 15-year programme of improvements it has already announced.

A raft of government policies announced since last year’s Comprehensive Spending Review, including the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the rent settlement and £2.5bn in low-cost loans, will give L&Q capacity to both build and invest at scale.

It should be noted, however, that our conversation takes place shortly before the Iran war started. Philip Bartlett, a senior economist at NatWest, has already suggested the conflict’s impact on borrowing costs could wipe out any potential saving because of rent certainty.

‘Real emphasis on social rent’

L&Q’s bids for the SAHP and low-cost loans were still being prepared at the time of our chat, and when we follow up after the interview, the landlord declines to provide more details.

Mr Lewis expects L&Q to complete around 2,000 homes this year, which he predicts will put it in the top five housing providers building in the sector; next year it is set to hand over 1,800 homes and start just over 2,000.

Does L&Q want to keep its crown as Inside Housing’s Biggest Builder? “No,” says Mr Lewis.

“I’m not saying we want to be the Biggest Builder. It’s less about claiming the title, it’s more about us building as many homes as we can that we have the capacity to do, and contribute to solving the housing crisis.”

His focus instead appears to be on tenure type. He notes the homelessness crisis that is hitting the capital particularly hard, and it is growing. Because of this, he believes the landlord needs to build as many affordable homes as possible, “with a real emphasis on social rent”.

He acknowledges that market sale will always be needed to cross-subsidise social homes, and he says L&Q will still build shared ownership homes despite recording lower scores for these properties (30% for overall satisfaction, 13% for complaint-handling) in the tenant satisfaction measures last year.

But he stresses L&Q was set up to build homes people can afford.