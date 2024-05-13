L&Q’s post-tax surplus up 268% but starts down 70%

The large London housing association posted a post-tax surplus of £147m for the 2023-24 financial year, up 268% compared to the £40m it recorded in 2022-23.

Meanwhile its operating surplus, which excludes some one-off payments, more than doubled from £162m to £366m.

The rise in surplus came partly due to a rise in non-sales turnover, lower operating costs and a fall in the value of the landlord’s investment property.

However, L&Q warned that its results excluded any impairments subject to audit review. The landlord estimated that it could face impairment charges of £25m-£65m, which would lower the operating surplus figure.