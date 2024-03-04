Major bank backs Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign

David Cleary, managing director and head of housing at Lloyds Banking Group, told Inside Housing: “We’re delighted to be the first financial services firm to back the campaign.

“We strongly believe that affordable, sustainable and high-quality housing is the foundation of a healthy society and prosperous economy. And ultimately… everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”

The bank has long provided funding to the social housing sector and is halfway through a two-year partnership with homelessness charity Crisis. The partnership has called for one million “genuinely affordable” homes to be built by 2033.

Lloyds is also aiming to raise £2m to help Crisis launch a non-profit lettings agency for people on low incomes, and expand the Changing Lives grants programme for Crisis members.