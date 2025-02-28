Major bank pledges to lend £50m to Prince William’s homelessness charity

Lloyds Banking Group has committed to lending an initial £50m to Prince William’s homelessness project #UKhousing

The bank will also continue to deliver support to housing in Liverpool and become a ‘Homewards Activator’ – a business that provides funding, skills and expertise.

The bank will work with charity Homewards to help small and medium-sized organisations deliver more homes across the six locations where the project is in operation.

Organisations can use the financing to “build, develop or refurbish homes, some of which will be for people with additional needs and support”, Lloyds said.

Lloyds and Homewards said they want to show how barriers to accessing finance can be overcome.

“The offer will unlock more homes for models such as Housing First, which provides wrap-around support and accommodation for those most in need,” the organisations said.

Through the partnership, Lloyds said not-for-profit organisations and financial institutions will be brought together to create “a clear pathway to provide financial support”.

New lending will be combined with expertise across the six locations to make the organisations “investment ready”.

Prince William founded Homewards as part of the Royal Foundation charity in June 2023, with the aim of making homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated”.

The five-year project will support organisations such as Bournemouth Churches Housing Association, which manages nearly 1,500 houses, including supported housing.