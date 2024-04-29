Major bank urges government to scale up retrofit support for households

A major bank has urged the government to provide households with more upfront financial support for retrofits #UKhousing

The report, which surveyed 4,000 homeowners and renters, found that homeowners “are not being properly equipped to take on the burden of retrofitting”.

Despite this, 61% said they will not upgrade glazing, loft or wall insulation in the next two years, with upfront costs being one of the main barriers.

In a report, the bank found that 48% of UK homeowners think improved home efficiency would have a significant effect on their lives.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they did not know their current Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, and more than half would not know where to source a trusted tradesperson to carry out work.

The cost of retrofitting an average home would swallow up more than half the average savings of households in the UK, which Santander said was “a price many homeowners are unwilling and unable to pay”.

Large-scale measures such as installing a heat pump or solar panels were deemed unaffordable by nearly three-quarters (73%) of those surveyed. Meanwhile, 61% said they are unlikely to or will not upgrade glazing, loft or wall insulation in their home in the next two years.

The bank called for more upfront grant support that is to be means-tested for lower-income households and delivered by local government. It also said the government should create an online tool to help people learn more about how to retrofit their homes.

Fiona Hyde, head of sustainability at Santander, said homeowners and renters “need government support” to be “better informed about the options available to them.

She added: “This includes access to affordable, skilled tradespeople and, crucially, to be able to benefit from all available financial incentives if we are to help them keep their homes warm and their energy bills low.