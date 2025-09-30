Major city council sets out plan to deliver 30,000 new homes

The proposal is part of the latest version of the authority’s local plan which, if adopted, will begin in 2026 and last until 2041.

The plan backs the delivery of “a minimum” of 29,824 net additional dwellings, which equates to at least 1,864 new homes a year.

However, the council’s consultation document on the plans said it has an “aspiration” to exceed these targets.

The local authority has also issued a call for potential sites for development, including housing, alongside the six-week consultation.