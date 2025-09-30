Major city council sets out plan to deliver 30,000 new homes

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Liverpool City Council has kicked off a consultation on plans to deliver nearly 30,000 new homes across the region over the next 15 years.
The proposal is part of the latest version of the authority’s local plan which, if adopted, will begin in 2026 and last until 2041.
The plan backs the delivery of “a minimum” of 29,824 net additional dwellings, which equates to at least 1,864 new homes a year.
However, the council’s consultation document on the plans said it has an “aspiration” to exceed these targets.
The local authority has also issued a call for potential sites for development, including housing, alongside the six-week consultation.
It comes after the current government reintroduced mandatory housing targets for local authorities last year as part of its bid to get 1.5 million new homes built by 2029.
During her time as housing secretary, Angela Rayner told councils they needed to “raise their game” when it came to updating local plans.
Liverpool City Council said it wants to ensure the provision of “genuinely affordable homes”. Brownfield land will be prioritised for development, particularly sites close to transport hubs.
According to its plans, the council wants to allocate 138 development sites, including 41 solely for housing.
On top of this, 53 mixed-used sites will be identified, including 14 housing-led and 12 employment-led. Elsewhere, 44 sites will be allocated for employment development.
The city centre’s northern fringes – including North Docks, Ten Streets, Pumpfields & Limekilns and Pall Mall/Moorfields – have all been identified for potential regeneration, along with Liverpool North, a new town proposed on the fringes of the city.
Liverpool North failed to make the government’s shortlist of planned new towns, published at the weekend, but Liverpool’s authorities have said they remain committed to delivering the scheme.
Development will also happen “in a manner that mitigates against and adapts to the cause and impacts of climate change”, according to the plans. This means taking account of flood risk and building homes that are energy-efficient and “of high design quality”, the document said.
Nick Small, cabinet member for growth and economy at Liverpool City Council, said: “This draft local plan will... help to deliver the inclusive, sustainable growth we need and provides a key opportunity [for] a strong and robust planning framework to deliver our ambitions for Liverpool’s... regeneration.”
The consultation on the plans runs until 9 November.
A further consultation will then be held on a new version of the proposals next summer. If the council approves this plan, it will be submitted to the government for independent examination.
The council’s current local plan began in 2013 and covers until 2033.
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