Major construction firm eyes return to affordable housing market

The firm was excluded from building in the sector when it sold its Linden Homes and partnerships businesses to Vistry for £1.1bn in 2020.

The non-competition agreement has now lapsed, allowing Galliford Try to re-enter the market as part of its growth strategy.

Announcing Galliford Try’s new five-year plan, chief executive Bill Hocking said: “We see this as a big area of growth, with scope to increase our housing offer as we move forward.

“Initially we will concentrate on contracting for housing associations and landlords.”