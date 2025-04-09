Major councils change data collection on children in temporary accommodation after Inside Housing investigation

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Several councils confirmed they have changed their reporting system since Inside Housing launched its data dashboard tracking the number of young children living in temporary accommodation.
The change comes after the latest update saw 39 additional local authorities provide data on how many young children are living in temporary accommodation in their area, having previously refused or being unable to in early 2024.
Westminster, Greenwich, Brighton & Hove and Coventry are among the major councils that confirmed they have changed their data reporting system in the past year, in order to be able to analyse the ages of children in temporary accommodation.
Inside Housing’s tracker uses Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to find out the ages of children being housed by councils in temporary accommodation.
To create its quarterly dashboard on the numbers of families with babies and toddlers in temporary accommodation, Inside Housing filed FOIs to every local authority in the UK in January 2024.
A total of 60% of local authorities provided the data, while 32% refused or said they were unable to provide it.
In the latest update, which was requested in December 2024, 67% councils provided the data and 22% refused.
Sylvia Stoianova, a deputy programme director at the National Child Mortality Database (NCMD), said: “We are extremely pleased that councils are now collecting and analysing this data, which will allow them to prioritise families accordingly.
“The NCMD continues to monitor the national data where temporary accommodation has been recorded as a contributory factor in the child death reviews. Gathering more and better data on this issue will be key to improving and saving children’s lives.”
The change was primarily in England, where 199 councils provided the data in the most recent round of FOIs, compared with 180 in spring 2024. Some of these changes were simply due to a mistaken refusal the first time, or a difference in judgement by the officer responsible.
However, a number include major councils, which confirmed they had changed their policy or system in the interim. These include: Westminster, Greenwich, Coventry, Luton and Brighton & Hove.
Brighton & Hove Council said its change was specifically down to Inside Housing’s investigation. After the initial FOI refusal, it reviewed the case to see if it would be possible to create a reporting tool to make the request possible in the future. As it has now done so, the local authority can now report on age-segregated temporary accommodation data.
A spokesperson for Westminster Council, which the data shows has more than 800 families with children aged under five living in temporary accommodation, said: “The council has not changed the way we collect data, but we introduced a new system that has improved our analysis of the data we capture.”
Martin Donovan, housing and homelessness operational lead at Coventry Council, explained that prompted by the first FOI refusal, the local authority changed its data extraction process, which means it can now access the data.
“There hasn’t been a change in policy or how we record data, however there has been a change in how we extract data,” he said.
“Between January 2024 and November 2024, we began reporting directly from information from the council’s data warehouse opposed to reporting directly from the housing ICT system.”
A spokesperson for Greenwich Council said: “We continually look for ways to be more efficient, and we now have systems in place to allow us to gather the requested data that would’ve previously exceeded resources.”
Luton Council rejected Inside Housing’s first FOI request at the beginning of 2024, but by the end of the year it was able to provide the data. This revealed that as of September 2024, it had 315 households with children aged under five living in temporary accommodation.
A spokesperson for Luton explained that when the first FOI was filed in January 2024, the council was unable to produce an age breakdown in temporary accommodation from the homelessness case system, which “primarily provides summaries of household composition, bedroom requirements and other general details”.
“Producing this data would therefore have meant individually accessing the more than 1,100 households on our system and manually checking the age of each child within them, placing an unreasonable burden on our already stretched resources,” they explained.
However, since the first FOI, the spokesperson said the council has “introduced a separate method of recording households going into temporary accommodation and provided additional training in reporting”.
This meant that when the December 2024 FOI was sent, Luton Council was able to produce the data.
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