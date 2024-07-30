Major developer reveals £86m 248-home scheme in Guildford

The Leatherhead-based Wates Group said the scheme would create 248 homes in nearby Guildford.

This will include 98 residences for sub-market rent or shared ownership, according to initial proposals.

Guildford Borough Council has pledged up to £39.7m from its Housing Revenue Account to buy the affordable element of the scheme.

The scheme is expected to deliver a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, although consultation will take place before designs are finalised.