Major developer reveals £86m 248-home scheme in Guildford

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The Wates Group has unveiled plans for an £86m project to transform a car park in Surrey into a new neighbourhood that will include 98 affordable homes.
The Leatherhead-based Wates Group said the scheme would create 248 homes in nearby Guildford.
This will include 98 residences for sub-market rent or shared ownership, according to initial proposals.
Guildford Borough Council has pledged up to £39.7m from its Housing Revenue Account to buy the affordable element of the scheme.
The scheme is expected to deliver a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, although consultation will take place before designs are finalised.
Wates said the development would “exceed” the Future Homes Standard and achieve a 30% Biodiversity Net Gain.
The Guildford Park Road location is walking distance to the town centre and train station and would be served by buses.
Wates will also deliver a social value programme, creating 40 jobs for local residents and offering training opportunities.
The developer said it would support local community organisations, public art projects, literacy initiatives, food banks and volunteering campaigns.
Lee Bushell, regional director at Wates, said the scheme would deliver “much-needed affordable homes at the heart of the town centre”.
He added: “The development exemplifies our commitment to creating vibrant communities and providing quality homes in prime locations.
“Additionally, as a Surrey-headquartered business, it has been incredibly rewarding to support the local community and uplift the Guildford economy.”
Julia McShane, leader of the council and lead councillor for housing, said she was “passionate” about making Guildford inclusive.
“This new neighbourhood will include a mix of new council homes for rent and affordable homes to buy,” she said.
“We’ll be focusing on creating a high-quality, sustainable development where people are proud to live.”
Earlier this year, Cardiff Council appointed Wates to demolish and rebuild part of the Channel View estate in Grangetown.
Plans were approved in 2021 to demolish homes – some of which have experienced subsidence – and replace them with 400 low-carbon and energy-efficient mixed-tenure apartments and houses.
The initial decanting and demolition work commenced during 2023.
Sir James Wates was replaced as chair of Wates by his cousin in the family-owned business. Tim Wates took on the role in May 2023. He joined Wates in 1993 and served on the board from 2006 to 2008 and then again from 2011.
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