Major developer reveals regeneration partnership with local authority

A local authority in Devon has partnered with construction firm Willmott Dixon and developer Milligan to regenerate a number of sites in the region #UKhousing

The partnership allows the council to draw on both companies’ development management, funding and construction skills to take projects forward that have already been awarded government money.

Torbay Council said it had settled on the firms as its regeneration partners for a succession of projects in Torquay and Paignton.

Its purpose is to reshape town centres, improve the public realm and increase town-centre living.

It will also look to repurpose excess retail and vacant shops and improve the connectivity between towns.

Initially, the two firms will focus on a £21.9m regeneration programme in Torquay and a £13.36m high-street project in Paignton, both of which were awarded government funding in 2020.

David Thomas, leader of Torbay Council, said: “There are major schemes already under way which show there is huge confidence in Torbay and a bright future for our towns.