Major developer reveals regeneration partnership with local authority

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A local authority in Devon has partnered with construction firm Willmott Dixon and developer Milligan to regenerate a number of sites in the region.
Torbay Council said it had settled on the firms as its regeneration partners for a succession of projects in Torquay and Paignton.
The partnership allows the council to draw on both companies’ development management, funding and construction skills to take projects forward that have already been awarded government money.
Its purpose is to reshape town centres, improve the public realm and increase town-centre living.
It will also look to repurpose excess retail and vacant shops and improve the connectivity between towns.
Initially, the two firms will focus on a £21.9m regeneration programme in Torquay and a £13.36m high-street project in Paignton, both of which were awarded government funding in 2020.
David Thomas, leader of Torbay Council, said: “There are major schemes already under way which show there is huge confidence in Torbay and a bright future for our towns.
“But we know there are challenges and a lot of work still to do, so the partnership gives a clear signal to everyone that Torbay has an exciting future.
“Our partners understand our values and share our vision about what we want to achieve for our community by providing spaces for them to thrive.”
Stuart Harris, chief executive of Milligan, added that the deal combined the skill sets needed for “a cohesive and effective regeneration strategy that can be delivered with pace”.
Willmott Dixon is already working on the Harbour View Hotel scheme in Torquay, and the four-star Corbyn Head Hotel nearby.
Chris Wheeler, regional head of land and development at Willmott Dixon, said: “In addition to regeneration, it will also give us the opportunity to deliver important social-value initiatives throughout the developments that bring tangible benefits to local people in Torbay.”
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