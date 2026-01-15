Major developer’s 1,600-home east London scheme approved with 10% social housing

Newham councillors have approved plans for a 1,600-home scheme with 10% social housing on an industrial site in the Royal Docks.
Ballymore will build the riverside project, which includes 173 social rent homes, 359 co-living studios and a new primary school at Thames Road in Silvertown.
John Mulryan, managing director at the company, said: “Securing consent for Thames Road is a significant milestone and a strong endorsement of the ambition and care that has shaped these proposals.
“Our commitment to the Royal Docks spans decades, and this approval allows us to build on the success of Royal Wharf while continuing to respond thoughtfully to the area’s evolving character and needs.”
While the level of affordable housing is below the 50% policy target for the capital, officials accepted an assessment by the developer’s consultants that showed the scheme could only support a much lower proportion in order to go ahead.
The viability review, which was independently checked by the council’s consultants, explained that, along with “normal” regeneration challenges, there were extra building costs including the need for major remediation work, a replacement river wall and a buffer building to protect next-door businesses including the Tate & Lyle sugar refinery.
Council officers chose to back an option for the scheme with less total affordable housing but 50% more social homes – 173 versus 122 – due to the level of need in the borough.
Newham has the highest rate of homelessness in England, with one in 18 people in the area experiencing homelessness, according to Shelter research published last month.
Almost 6% of households in the borough were living in temporary accommodation at the start of last year, the highest proportion of any local authority in the country.
New homes in the development will include high-rise flats up to 18 storeys high, as well as some three-storey townhouses.
Plans to redevelop the land were first mooted in 2020 but withdrawn and re-submitted after changes to building regulations. The new plans included the co-living element of the scheme which made the planned ‘buffer’ building viable.
The planning approval follows a fall in affordable housing starts in London last year, part of a wider drop in the capital’s rates of housebuilding.
Last autumn also saw the government announce a so-called ‘emergency package’ of planning policy changes to help revive housebuilding in the capital, including a cut to affordable housing requirements for fast-track schemes.
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