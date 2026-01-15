Major developer’s 1,600-home east London scheme approved with 10% social housing

Ballymore will build the riverside project, which includes 173 social rent homes, 359 co-living studios and a new primary school at Thames Road in Silvertown.

John Mulryan, managing director at the company, said: “Securing consent for Thames Road is a significant milestone and a strong endorsement of the ambition and care that has shaped these proposals.

“Our commitment to the Royal Docks spans decades, and this approval allows us to build on the success of Royal Wharf while continuing to respond thoughtfully to the area’s evolving character and needs.”