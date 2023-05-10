Havering Council and Wates had entered a joint venture to carry out a major demolition and rebuild programme at the Waterloo and Queen Street site in Romford.

But this morning, they released a press statement saying that due to “continued regulatory uncertainty”, development would be paused.

The statement added: “Regulations are likely to change to require two staircases in buildings over 30 metres. As we are at an early point in the construction process, we have taken an opportunity to pause whilst we get a better understanding of what new regulations will mean and to update the design to include a second staircase.

“Both parties remain firmly committed to delivering these new homes as part of their partnership. The aim of the JV is to double the amount of high-quality, affordable housing available for local people – we are working together to establish the best route forward.”