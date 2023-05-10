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A major estate regeneration programme in Essex has been put on hold ahead of the likely requirement to include two stairwells in tall buildings.
Havering Council and Wates had entered a joint venture to carry out a major demolition and rebuild programme at the Waterloo and Queen Street site in Romford.
But this morning, they released a press statement saying that due to “continued regulatory uncertainty”, development would be paused.
The statement added: “Regulations are likely to change to require two staircases in buildings over 30 metres. As we are at an early point in the construction process, we have taken an opportunity to pause whilst we get a better understanding of what new regulations will mean and to update the design to include a second staircase.
“Both parties remain firmly committed to delivering these new homes as part of their partnership. The aim of the JV is to double the amount of high-quality, affordable housing available for local people – we are working together to establish the best route forward.”
A further statement from Havering Council added: “The government has yet to reach a decision about new building safety legislation regarding taller buildings. The current design for the Waterloo and Queen Street site is safe and meets current building safety laws.
“However, regulations are likely to change to require two staircases in buildings over 30 metres, so we have taken the decision to pause the development at this early point in the construction process until we have a better understanding of what the new regulations will mean.”
The regeneration project – part of a ‘12 estates’ programme that is subject to a joint venture between Havering and Wates – had begun demolition work in May 2021.
That phase was set to demolish two existing 12-storey residential tower blocks and 25 two, four and six-storey buildings on the site.
The plan was to build 1,380 new homes on the site, with 550 of them affordable tenures.
The council has been consulting on plans since 2016. It has promised a right to return to residents who were moved out of their homes, and wrote to them today to tell them the pause will not affect that right.
Other social landlords have previously told Inside Housing they were pausing and redrawing plans due to the proposed regulatory changes.
The government unveiled a consultation in December suggesting it would move to requiring two staircases in high-rise residential buildings.
Currently, England and Wales are one of the only advanced economies in the world not to have such a requirement.
A single escape stair can pose a risk during a fire, because the firefighting operation and evacuation takes place in the same place.
At Grenfell Tower, the single staircase was rapidly filled with thick black smoke, with many eventual victims unable to escape as a result.
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