Major gas company unveils hydrogen-focused decarbonisation plan

Cadent, which distributes gas to 11 million (roughly 38%) of homes in the UK, has made 10 commitments that it said will help decarbonise the way we use energy in our buildings.

The plan places a strong focus on the use of hydrogen, with the firm pledging to deliver the UK’s first 100% hydrogen pipeline by 2027.

Hydrogen has been proposed as a potential solution as the UK transitions towards net zero. Unlike natural gas, hydrogen does not produce carbon dioxide when burned.

Last year, prime minister Boris Johnson launched a 10-point plan to tackle climate change, which included driving the growth of low-carbon hydrogen as point two.