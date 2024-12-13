Major house builder agrees first build-to-rent deal with Lloyds’ rent and shared ownership arm

The Hill Group has struck a deal to build 264 rental apartments in Stevenage, which Lloyds Living will manage and lease upon completion.

The development is one phase of an overall plan led by Hill to build 576 apartments in the town centre. The buildings are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Andy Hill, group chief executive of Hill, said: “Combining our experience in delivering thriving places to live with the strong track record that Lloyds Living has as a funder and operator in the rental sector, we are delighted to move ahead with this exciting development in Stevenage.