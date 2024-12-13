Major house builder agrees first build-to-rent deal with Lloyds’ rent and shared ownership arm

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An Essex-based house builder has agreed its first build-to-rent deal forward-funded by Lloyds Living, the rental and shared ownership arm of the banking group.
The Hill Group has struck a deal to build 264 rental apartments in Stevenage, which Lloyds Living will manage and lease upon completion.
The development is one phase of an overall plan led by Hill to build 576 apartments in the town centre. The buildings are scheduled for delivery in 2026.
Andy Hill, group chief executive of Hill, said: “Combining our experience in delivering thriving places to live with the strong track record that Lloyds Living has as a funder and operator in the rental sector, we are delighted to move ahead with this exciting development in Stevenage.
“These high-quality apartments are in a prime location with excellent amenities for residents, making the development an attractive option for the growing number of professionals seeking rental homes in the area.”
Hill said it was exploring other build-to-rent opportunities with potential investors and partners through forward-funding, forward-commit and joint-venture arrangements.
It already has large-scale build-to-rent projects in Coventry and Wembley.
Andy Hutchinson, chief executive of Lloyds Living, added: “Build to rent is a growing sector and an important part of meeting the country’s housing needs.
“By investing in schemes like this with Hill, we are increasing the supply of quality homes for rent in areas where they are needed, with the facilities people want.”
Hill completed 2,886 homes in the last financial year and has a development pipeline of over 8,800 homes.
This month, London-based developer Zephyr X secured approval for its redevelopment of the Allianz offices in the centre of Milton Keynes, where it will deliver a 376-home build-to-rent scheme.
Earlier this week, Inside Housing revealed a developer will pay £3.5m towards providing affordable housing, after it received planning consent for a 376-home build-to-rent scheme in Milton Keynes.
Cross-party research from last year revealed just 11% of MPs would prioritise the development of new build-to-rent homes in their constituencies.
While the sector has experienced record completions in 2024, its construction pipeline has shrunk by a fifth, according to Savills.
Despite the overall picture, large build-to-rent landlord Grainger revealed at the end of last month that it built up a £1.4bn development pipeline during 2023-24, totalling 4,730 new homes.
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