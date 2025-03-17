Berkeley Group and London’s largest housing associations are calling for a review of the Building Safety Regulator’s Gateway 2 approval process #UKhousing

The Building Safety Act introduced three ‘gateways’, or checkpoints, that developers, designers and contractors need to pass in a bid to increase oversight over buildings classed as being higher risk.

However, the house builder added: “Alongside the rest of the industry, including the G15 group of housing associations, we believe a review of this process is necessary to ensure it meets its objectives without incurring further delays to delivery, and thereby supports the government’s housing ambitions.”

In its latest update, which covered the period from 1 November to 28 February, Berkeley said is “working hard” in preparing the building safety cases “required under the pre-start on site Gateway 2 approval process”.

Projects cannot move to the next stage without approval. The first gateway is the planning process, the second is building control sign-off – required before work can begin on site – and the third happens at the end of construction to show the building is safe to occupy.

However, progress has been slow because of capacity issues at the BSR, alongside inadequate applications.

In the update, the house builder said it remains “hugely encouraged by the change in mindset over planning”, brought about by the government’s planning reforms and housing delivery ambitions.

Over the period, Berkeley said it secured “important amendments” on 10 of its long-term regeneration sites.

“We are now working with our local authority partners to finalise the Section 106 agreements and clear conditions on a number of these so they can be implemented.

“We are also actively appraising a number of opportunities in the land market,” according to the trading update.

But the Surrey-based firm said it “remains concerned by the impact of the extent and pace” of regulatory changes of recent years, “as we now await details of the new Building Safety Levy”.

“Taken together, these incremental changes place significant pressure on the delivery of new homes,” it said. Berkeley also reaffirmed that it expects to deliver “at least” £525m of pre-tax profit in 2024-25 and £450m in 2025-26.