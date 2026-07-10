Major house builder appoints affordable housing boss from Cala Group

The Hill Group has appointed a head of affordable housing in what is a newly created role.
Claire Studdart will take on the position in what is hoped will help drive the house builder’s “continued growth and commitment to strengthening its partnerships with registered providers (RPs) and public sector organisations”.
She previously worked at Cala Group, where she was responsible for managing affordable housing transactions across multiple regions.
During her time there, she was involved in agreeing the sale of affordable homes on more than 80 sites, working closely with internal departments, local authorities and RPs to ensure the requirements of all parties were met from a planning and contractual perspective.
Ms Studdart is further described as someone with “extensive knowledge of the RP landscape and a strong network of established relationships across the sector, alongside a deep understanding of the commercial and operational considerations that underpin successful partnerships”.
Earlier in her career, she worked in front-facing housing roles within local authorities, including supporting individuals and families facing homelessness, giving her a unique, end-to-end perspective on the importance of delivering new homes.
In her new position, Ms Studdart will lead Hill’s affordable housing strategy, work closely with RPs to deliver affordable homes under Section 106 agreements, and build long-term, collaborative relationships.
Andy Hill, founder and group chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to the business in this important new role.
“Her depth of experience, strong industry relationships and clear understanding of both the challenges and opportunities within the affordable housing sector make her a fantastic addition to the team.
“As we continue to grow, strengthening our partnerships with housing associations is a key priority. Claire’s appointment reinforces our commitment to working collaboratively with our partners to deliver high-quality, much-needed affordable homes across the country.”
Hill believes Ms Studdart’s appointment underlines its ambition “to be the partner of choice for RPs, delivering high-quality homes while responding flexibly to the evolving needs of the sector”.
She joins after Hill recently revealed it had increased its completions by 18% last year, while its affordable housing delivery was affected by building safety approval delays.
In its financial results for 2025-26, the London-based developer said completions were up from 2,811 last year to 3,329, of which around two-thirds were affordable homes.
Hill’s partnerships business, which delivers affordable housing on behalf of housing associations and councils, has a pipeline worth over £5.6bn, up from £4.8bn this time last year.
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