Major house builder appoints affordable housing boss from Cala Group

Andy Hill, founder and group chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to the business in this important new role.

“Her depth of experience, strong industry relationships and clear understanding of both the challenges and opportunities within the affordable housing sector make her a fantastic addition to the team.

“As we continue to grow, strengthening our partnerships with housing associations is a key priority. Claire’s appointment reinforces our commitment to working collaboratively with our partners to deliver high-quality, much-needed affordable homes across the country.”

Hill believes Ms Studdart’s appointment underlines its ambition “to be the partner of choice for RPs, delivering high-quality homes while responding flexibly to the evolving needs of the sector”.

She joins after Hill recently revealed it had increased its completions by 18% last year, while its affordable housing delivery was affected by building safety approval delays.

In its financial results for 2025-26, the London-based developer said completions were up from 2,811 last year to 3,329, of which around two-thirds were affordable homes.

Hill’s partnerships business, which delivers affordable housing on behalf of housing associations and councils, has a pipeline worth over £5.6bn, up from £4.8bn this time last year.