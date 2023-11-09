Major house builder appoints new finance boss

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A major house builder has appointed a new chief finance officer.
Persimmon has announced that Andrew Duxbury will take on the CFO role but a start date is yet to be confirmed.
Mr Duxbury will also join the board of the FTSE 250 house builder as an executive director.
He was appointed outside the firm’s recently announced hiring freeze.
Dean Finch, group chief executive, will continue to hold interim responsibility for the finance function, supported by group financial officer Mike Smith, until Mr Duxbury joins.
He joins Persimmon from Galliford Try, where he has worked in various finance roles for more than 10 years, most recently as group finance director.
Prior to that, Mr Duxbury spent 16 years at PwC. Commenting on his new position, he described Persimmon as “a strong business with a proven track record and plays an important role in the UK economy”.
He added: “I look forward to working with the team to deliver its industry-leading financial ambitions while continuing the significant recent progress in build quality and service.”
Roger Devlin, chair of Persimmon, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew as our new CFO. Andrew has extensive experience as a finance director in the construction and housebuilding industry, which will be an invaluable asset to Persimmon as we continue to provide good-quality homes for families across the UK and position the business for future growth. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to the team.”
The appointment comes just days after the house builder reported a 45% drop in the number of homes it competed for housing associations in its last quarter and warned that it expects market conditions to remain “highly uncertain”.
Overall completions in the quarter fell 37% to 1,439, but the firm said this was “in line with expectations”.
It comes as major house builders have been cutting back on development due to the difficult housing market as buyers are deterred by high interest rates.
Amid the tough conditions, Persimmon also said that the hiring freeze it has in place means the number of staff it employs is likely to have reduced by around 700 this year.
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