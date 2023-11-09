Major house builder appoints new finance boss

Persimmon has announced that Andrew Duxbury will take on the CFO role but a start date is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Duxbury will also join the board of the FTSE 250 house builder as an executive director.

He was appointed outside the firm’s recently announced hiring freeze.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, will continue to hold interim responsibility for the finance function, supported by group financial officer Mike Smith, until Mr Duxbury joins.

He joins Persimmon from Galliford Try, where he has worked in various finance roles for more than 10 years, most recently as group finance director.