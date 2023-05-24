A major house builder has been chosen by Bristol City Council’s housing company as its partner on a 1,400-home regeneration scheme #Ukhousing

A new energy centre containing air-source heat pumps will be developed, connecting the new homes and surrounding businesses to a district heating network.

Hengrove Park will be built on the former Whitchurch Airport site. The scheme will provide a new 22 hectare park, as well as a sports pavilion and community space.

Countryside Partnerships will form a 50/50 joint venture with Goram Homes to develop Hengrove Park, which will provide 50% affordable housing.

The homes will be designed to meet an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A.

As part of the construction process, the two partners will work with South Bristol Skills College to deliver an on-site skills academy – a training programme to support people into careers in construction.

Work is expected to commence next year, subject to planning approval.

Hengrove Park is the second development in Bristol being delivered by the two partners. Construction work for One Lockleaze, a development of 268 new homes, is already underway.