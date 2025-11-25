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Major house builder completes deal for more than 1,200 homes

News25.11.25by Lara Bowman
Henry Boot has completed the sale of a site in Staffordshire, with planning permission for 1,270 homes, to major house builder Persimmon Homes.
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The site, on the border of Warwickshire and Staffordshire, had to submit duplicate planning applications
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LinkedIn IHHenry Boot has completed the sale of a site in Staffordshire, with planning permission for 1,270 homes, to major house builder Persimmon Homes #UKHousing

Hallam Land, the land promotion and planning arm of Henry Boot, completed the sale of the site on the edge of Tamworth. The sum has not been disclosed.

The planning permission permits 1,270 homes, of which 30% or 381 must be affordable, as well as plans for a 100-home extra care facility, a local community centre, a primary school and sports pitches. A net biodiversity gain of 10% has been forecast for the local habitats.

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The site, which straddles the Warwickshire and Staffordshire border, had to submit duplicate planning applications.

Hallam Land originally submitted applications to North Warwickshire Borough Council and Tamworth Borough Council in 2018, securing planning permission in June 2025 after the site was allocated for housing in the 2021 North Warwickshire Local Plan.

The site is one of two being developed by Hallam Land, with a further 1,200 homes granted planning permission in Fareham, Hampshire. On this site, 40% of the homes will be affordable.

This comes after Angela Rayner, then the housing secretary, recovered the Hampshire application after Fareham Borough Council failed to respond in a timely fashion, leading to Hallam Land appealing in August 2024.​

Hallam Land claims to manage one of the top five largest land portfolios in the UK, with the potential to engineer the provision of over 105,000 homes and a development pipeline of £1.3bn, while maintaining a £96m investment portfolio.

Tim Roberts, chief executive of Henry Boot, said: “This latest transaction provides further momentum towards achieving our 2025 sales target.

“It is the result of years of collaboration with local councils and planners and again demonstrates Hallam Land’s expertise in securing planning permissions for homes on large and complex sites.

“The sale to Persimmon demonstrates the continued appetite among national house builders for well-located land with planning consent, and will help deliver much-needed homes and community amenities, while creating value for our investors at the same time.”

Emily Berville Charlesworth, head of land at Persimmon Homes, said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of this land.

“Plans for the site will see the integration of large-scale, new housing and public open space alongside a number of education and community facilities, as well as environmental enhancements.”

She added that Persimmon Homes is aiming to submit detailed planning applications by early 2026.

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