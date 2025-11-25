Major house builder completes deal for more than 1,200 homes

Henry Boot has completed the sale of a site in Staffordshire, with planning permission for 1,270 homes, to major house builder Persimmon Homes #UKHousing

The planning permission permits 1,270 homes, of which 30% or 381 must be affordable, as well as plans for a 100-home extra care facility, a local community centre, a primary school and sports pitches. A net biodiversity gain of 10% has been forecast for the local habitats.

Hallam Land, the land promotion and planning arm of Henry Boot, completed the sale of the site on the edge of Tamworth. The sum has not been disclosed.

The site, which straddles the Warwickshire and Staffordshire border, had to submit duplicate planning applications.

Hallam Land originally submitted applications to North Warwickshire Borough Council and Tamworth Borough Council in 2018, securing planning permission in June 2025 after the site was allocated for housing in the 2021 North Warwickshire Local Plan.

The site is one of two being developed by Hallam Land, with a further 1,200 homes granted planning permission in Fareham, Hampshire. On this site, 40% of the homes will be affordable.

This comes after Angela Rayner, then the housing secretary, recovered the Hampshire application after Fareham Borough Council failed to respond in a timely fashion, leading to Hallam Land appealing in August 2024.​