Major house builder completes two deals to deliver more than 3,500 homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Vistry has completed two major deals in south Worcester and Bury St Edmunds, which collectively have the capacity to deliver more than 3,500 homes.
In south Worcester, the major house builder will deliver up to 2,204 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, and a local centre as part of the Hopfields development, a mixed-use community already benefitting from outline planning consent.
At least half of the homes are pre-sold in line with Vistry’s partnership-led delivery approach, with approximately 800 affordable homes, private rented sector properties and homes available for open market sale through the firm’s retail housebuilding brands.
In Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Vistry has secured a 194-acre site to the north-east of the town, enabling the delivery of up to 1,375 new homes in what it describes as “one of the region’s largest sustainable urban extensions”.
A minimum of 30% of these homes have been designated as affordable. The masterplan also includes a new primary school, commercial space, a local centre and a country park.
The scheme already benefits from hybrid planning permission from West Suffolk District Council, and the project will be delivered in phases over the next decade.
James Warrington, executive chair of Vistry’s North, South Midlands and East Division, said: “Large sites such as these demonstrate our long-term commitment to building more mixed-tenure homes at scale, working with our partners and helping to meet the acute shortage of affordable homes across the country.
“Thanks to the unique strengths of Vistry, we can make use of our retail brands Bovis, Countryside and Linden, as well as taking advantage of the timber frame manufacturing capabilities of Vistry Works.”
The house builder said both developments demonstrate its “partnership-led approach and commitment to delivering sustainable communities”.
Vistry was supported in securing these deals by Savills, Fisher German, Wellbeck Land and Arc Chartered Surveyors.
In July, Inside Housing reported how operating profits at Vistry Group fell by more than a third year on year in the first half of 2025, although the house builder hailed the changes the government has made to the planning process.
Vistry reported adjusted profits before tax of around £80m, compared to £120.7m during the previous period, which it said was “in line with expectations” as it continues to feel the impact of build cost errors in one of its divisions.
Its adjusted operating profits also fell to around £125m from £161.8m. Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships business, told Inside Housing that the impact on profits was “expected”.
“The really important thing is that we are maintaining momentum in what we’re doing with our partners, and we’re moving forward now,” Mr Teagle said.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories