Major house builder completes two deals to deliver more than 3,500 homes

In south Worcester, the major house builder will deliver up to 2,204 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, and a local centre as part of the Hopfields development, a mixed-use community already benefitting from outline planning consent.

At least half of the homes are pre-sold in line with Vistry’s partnership-led delivery approach, with approximately 800 affordable homes, private rented sector properties and homes available for open market sale through the firm’s retail housebuilding brands.

In Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Vistry has secured a 194-acre site to the north-east of the town, enabling the delivery of up to 1,375 new homes in what it describes as “one of the region’s largest sustainable urban extensions”.