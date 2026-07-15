Major house builder increases affordable home completions by more than a quarter

The major house builder completed 17,667 homes in 2025-26, of which 3,774 were affordable, representing a 27.4% increase on the 2,963 affordable homes completed in the previous year.

Its trading update, published on 15 July, also said profit before tax was “in line with market expectations”, despite a challenging backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and build cost inflation.

The group announced plans to return just under £400m to shareholders through a new share buyback programme which starts today.

This follows pressure from one of the group’s investors, Phoenix Asset Management Partners, which recently published an analysis calling for the house builder to significantly increase its share buyback programme.

Barratt Redrow said in its trading update that the board “expects that future share buybacks will be prioritised as the preferred method of returning capital to shareholders”.