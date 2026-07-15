Major house builder increases affordable home completions by more than a quarter

Barratt Redrow increased its affordable housing completions by more than a quarter last year, as its latest trading update sets out plans to return £400m to shareholders.
The major house builder completed 17,667 homes in 2025-26, of which 3,774 were affordable, representing a 27.4% increase on the 2,963 affordable homes completed in the previous year.
Its trading update, published on 15 July, also said profit before tax was “in line with market expectations”, despite a challenging backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and build cost inflation.
The group announced plans to return just under £400m to shareholders through a new share buyback programme which starts today.
This follows pressure from one of the group’s investors, Phoenix Asset Management Partners, which recently published an analysis calling for the house builder to significantly increase its share buyback programme.
Barratt Redrow said in its trading update that the board “expects that future share buybacks will be prioritised as the preferred method of returning capital to shareholders”.
The average selling price for the group’s affordable homes was £196,000 in 2025-26, up from £176,800 in the previous year, which it said “benefitted from additional affordable completions in London”.
In the current financial year, the house builder expects to complete between 17,700 and 18,200 new homes, of which 20% will be affordable.
It also expects total build cost inflation to be between 3% and 4%, based on current market conditions.
“Despite continued improvements in mortgage availability this year, consumer sentiment remained cautious, particularly after the start of the conflict in the Middle East, with heightened macro uncertainty, and the corresponding risks around inflation, driving mortgage rates higher, continuing to pressure affordability,” the trading update said.
Barratt Redrow also said its “solid performance” reflects actions it has taken to manage cashflow, including reduced investment in land.
The house builder approved 3,029 plots for purchase across 27 sites last year, which was well below its guidance for 7,000 to 9,000 plots.
“This reflects the cancellation of 4,121 plots across 17 sites in the second half of the year, as well as our increasingly selective approach to land acquisition,” the update said.
The developer welcomed the government’s planning reform, but said this alone “will not be enough”, calling for action to stimulate demand from first-time buyers.
The update said: “By removing barriers to homeownership and addressing the increasing regulatory and tax burdens that are constraining viability across many parts of the country, [the government] can help unlock higher levels of housing delivery, including affordable housing, to tackle the housing crisis, create jobs and drive economic growth nationwide.”
David Thomas, Barratt Redrow’s chief executive, said: “The sector continues to navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, alongside industry headwinds and subdued customer demand, which have weighed on market sentiment.
“However, this means that given our performance and resulting balance sheet strength, deploying capital through an expanded share buyback programme is currently the most effective way to create long-term shareholder value, and we intend to return £400m to shareholders [this financial year], primarily through share buybacks.
“Despite the backdrop, we are very well positioned. Redrow has been successfully integrated and is delivering the synergies planned, and we continue to target further cost savings.
“Our flexible business model, strong balance sheet and further opportunities to optimise capital employed, such as the rollout of further synergy sales outlets, position us well to drive attractive returns for shareholders over the long term.”
Mr Thomas announced his retirement earlier this year, and will be replaced as chief executive by Dean Banks on 21 September.
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