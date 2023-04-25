In a release, TopHat announced it has raised £70m from its latest fundraising round, with US-based firm Goldman Sachs buying in once again.

TopHat is currently not profitable, but its losses have reduced in recent years and the firm has given itself two-and-a-half years to change that as it scales up production.

It currently manufactures up to 800 homes a year from its 125,000 sqft facility in Derby.

Work is scheduled to complete later this year on a 650,000 sqft factory in Corby, Northamptonshire, with the site to reach full production in mid-2024.

This will be the UK’s largest modular factory, surpassing rival Legal & General (L&G) Modular Homes’ 550,000 sqft warehouse near Leeds.