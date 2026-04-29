Major house builder not seeing opportunities to build new flats in London

Taylor Wimpey told Inside Housing that it has been cautious on these developments in the capital since at least October last year, first due to planning challenges, and more recently because of market viability and rising regulatory costs.

The house builder’s medium-term strategy is to complete its current high-density schemes and “stay responsive”, but the firm does not expect the environment to support meaningful new opportunities in the near term.

It will focus instead on smaller sites, growing outlets, expanding market reach and recycling capital faster to drive asset turn and returns.