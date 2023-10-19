Major house builder sells 35% more social homes amid drop in private demand

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Bellway’s social home sales jumped by more than one-third last year, as the house builder sought to combat a significant drop-off in the private market caused by rising borrowing costs.
The FTSE 250 firm sold 2,779 social homes in the year that ended on 31 July. This was 721 more than in the previous 12 months, marking a 35% increase.
That partially mitigated a 10.6% drop in private sales, to 8,166, caused by “higher mortgage interest rates, cost of living pressures and the end of Help to Buy”.
The overall reservation rate fell 28.4% to 156 per week, while the private reservation rate fell 35.9% to 109 per week. Revenue was reported at £3.4bn, a 3.7% drop on the previous year.
Pre-tax profit at the house builder was £532.6m, down from £650.4m in 2021-22.
Jason Honeyman, chief executive of Bellway, described the figures as “resilient” amid “challenging market conditions”.
Mr Honeyman said: “To help mitigate weaker private demand, we continued with our programme of accelerating the construction of social homes.”
He predicted that the trend of selling more social homes would continue into the new financial year, where buyer demand “continues to be affected by mortgage affordability constraints”.
The biggest increase in social home sales came in the South of England, where sales jumped to 1,759, up from 1,241 last year. In the North, that figure was 1,020, up from 817.
Bellway completed 10,945 homes, 2.3% down on last year. One-quarter of those were social housing, totalling 2,780 units. That marks an increase on last year, when 18.4% of overall completions were social homes.
Mr Honeyman added: “We have good visibility on our near-term build programmes and, given the lower private order book and prevailing sales rates, we expect a further increase in the proportion of social homes in the current financial year.”
Completions are set to drop significantly over the coming financial year, to about 7,500, while the firm is targeting a higher order book than this year’s 4,411 homes.
John Tutte, Bellway’s chair, said: “A wider than usual range of outcomes are possible, and the final volume outturn will depend on the trajectory of mortgage interest rates and the strength of demand in the autumn and spring selling seasons.”
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