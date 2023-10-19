Major house builder sells 35% more social homes amid drop in private demand

The FTSE 250 firm sold 2,779 social homes in the year that ended on 31 July. This was 721 more than in the previous 12 months, marking a 35% increase.

That partially mitigated a 10.6% drop in private sales, to 8,166, caused by “higher mortgage interest rates, cost of living pressures and the end of Help to Buy”.

The overall reservation rate fell 28.4% to 156 per week, while the private reservation rate fell 35.9% to 109 per week. Revenue was reported at £3.4bn, a 3.7% drop on the previous year.