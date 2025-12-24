Major house builder signs Scotland’s developer remediation contract

Persimmon Homes has agreed to assess and fix unsafe cladding on blocks 11 metres high or taller that it has accepted it is responsibility. It must send Scottish ministers a list of buildings that need safety checks in the next 30 days.

The builder is one of nine developers with an average operating profit of more than £10m that were invited to sign the contract by housing secretary Màiri McAllan in October.

Persimmon originally signed a voluntary pledge to fix unsafe cladding – called the developer commitment letter – in 2023.