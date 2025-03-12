Major house builder to sell modular factory as it exits sector

The sale of the factory comes after an auction of the firm’s assets at the 160,000 sq ft facility in Northfleet, Kent, concluded this week. Auctioneers BPI hoped the sale would raise £30m as around 540 lots were listed.

FTSE 100-listed Berkeley had previously signalled a rowing-back of its plans for modular in 2023.

The Surrey-based firm said at the time that it was holding off putting the factory into full production until it had modified its product and achieved regulatory approvals.