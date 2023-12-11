Major house builder warns sector cannot maintain cross-subsidy model without grant increase

The boss of London’s biggest house builder has warned that the sector cannot continue to cross-subsidise without an increase in grant funding from the government #UKhousing

Commenting on Berkeley’s latest stock market update, he said: “We are wholly aligned with the ambition to build more quality, affordable and private homes where they are most needed, and to play our full part in meeting the country’s net-zero target.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley Group, said the developer was not investing in new projects, amid an “uncertain, unpredictable and burdensome” environment for housebuilding.

“However, the burden of achieving this, at a time when the economy is adjusting to more normal conditions following a decade of zero interest rates, must be recognised and priorities set, as housing cannot continue to cross-subsidise at these levels without increased public funding.”

The cross-subsidy model requires developers and housing associations to raise money through selling private-sale homes to fund affordable housebuilding.

However, the model has struggled in recent years, particularly in London, due to downturns in the housing market making it difficult to sell private-sale homes.

Housing associations have warned that reliance on cross-subsidy means they are more exposed to market fluctuations, and they have argued that more grant funding would increase their ability to build through downturns.