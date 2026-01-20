Major house builders probed by CMA face class action lawsuit

Seven of the country’s largest house builders are the subject of an opt-out competition damages claim on behalf of UK homebuyers who purchased new build homes from each of the firms #UKhousing

The watchdog ended its probe into suspected information-sharing among the housing developers after accepting a series of legally binding commitments offered by the group in June 2025 .

This lawsuit comes after seven of the UK’s largest house builders agreed to make multimillion-pound payments towards affordable homes grant schemes across the country under a deal with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The case is being brought by class representative Mark McLaren, who is supported by legal firms Hausfeld and Geradin Partners.

This includes a combined £100m affordable housing payment which will be split between government schemes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

House builders put forward the package of pledges to address the CMA’s competition concerns, on the basis that the watchdog would discontinue its investigation.

The CMA has not made a ruling on whether there was an infringement of competition law and the developers’ offer does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing.

However, Mr McLaren said: “Homebuyers should be confident that the housing market is transparent and competitive so that they pay a fair price for their new home, not an inflated one.

“The CMA identified serious concerns about information-sharing between major house builders.

“That is why I am bringing this claim, which looks to ensure that UK homebuyers obtain compensation for harm suffered as a result of the house builders’ anti-competitive conduct.”