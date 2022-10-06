Major house builders sign Welsh building remediation pact

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Major house builders have signed up to the Welsh government’s developers’ pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues.
Vistry Group and Redrow have both signed the agreement, which commits developers to remediating blocks with “life-critical fire safety issues” that are taller than 11 metres and that the companies were involved in developing, whether or not they constructed them, in the past 30 years.
The Welsh government warned developers in July that they would face consequences if they did not sign up to the pact by the end of the month.
Welsh climate change minister Julie James said she had written to 47 developers, including those that have committed to the UK government’s building safety pledge, asking them to sign a pact to fix defects in buildings they have played a role in developing.
Of those developers at the time, 41 replied and 27 of them confirmed that they have no medium or high-rise buildings in Wales.
The remaining 13 had been called to a roundtable meeting earlier in July, where all developers said they intended to sign the pact.
Vistry published the signed pact on 3 October, while Redrow said it will do so in “due course”.
In a statement announcing the news on 5 October, Redrow said it will work with leaseholders to remediate their buildings and “where possible pursue recoveries from main contractors, warranty providers and other third parties”.
The fire safety works are expected to take a number of years to complete.
Redrow said: “As previously reported Redrow believes that the housebuilding industry should play its part in resolving the issue of legacy fire safety in high-rise buildings and that the financial burden should not be borne by leaseholders.”
The firm has allocated £200m to address fire safety issues in high-rise buildings. The figure is not expected to increase as a result of signing the Welsh pact as the relevant buildings in Wales were already included in the plans.
The company has also signed up to the UK government’s pledge, which asks developers to do the same as the Welsh pact. So far, 49 developers have signed up.
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