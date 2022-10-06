Major house builders sign Welsh building remediation pact

In a statement announcing the news on 5 October, Redrow said it will work with leaseholders to remediate their buildings and “where possible pursue recoveries from main contractors, warranty providers and other third parties”.

The fire safety works are expected to take a number of years to complete.

Redrow said: “As previously reported Redrow believes that the housebuilding industry should play its part in resolving the issue of legacy fire safety in high-rise buildings and that the financial burden should not be borne by leaseholders.”

The firm has allocated £200m to address fire safety issues in high-rise buildings. The figure is not expected to increase as a result of signing the Welsh pact as the relevant buildings in Wales were already included in the plans.

The company has also signed up to the UK government’s pledge, which asks developers to do the same as the Welsh pact. So far, 49 developers have signed up.