Major housing association achieves crucial energy rating on all homes years before national target

Housing 21, which provides living facilities and social care for older people across the UK, revealed today that it has now achieved the rating in all of its 20,000 homes.

The government set the target of all homes being rated at least EPC C by 2035 in its 2017 Clean Growth Strategy. The document stated that properties deemed ‘fuel poor’ should be upgraded by 2030.

Housing 21 said that it has been pursuing sustainability measures in its homes since 2016, such as upgrading insulation and installing solar panels, as well as new heating and hot water systems.