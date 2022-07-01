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Major housing association appoints new group director of housing and property services

News01.07.22by Grainne Cuffe

Sanctuary has appointed a new group director of housing and property services.

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Lizzie Hieron has joined Sanctuary as group director of housing and property services
Lizzie Hieron has joined Sanctuary as group director of housing and property services
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LinkedIn IHSanctuary has appointed Lizzie Hieron as its new group director of housing and property services #UKhousing

Lizzie Hieron will take on the role at the 105,000-home housing association, joining from Midcounties Co-operative, where she served as chief operating officer (COO). 

She has previously held roles in the energy sector, with a focus on customer service, and served as a non-executive director for a smaller association, Cottsway, alongside her COO role.

Ms Hieron takes over from Simon Clark, who served as group director of housing. The role is the same, though the title has been updated to better reflect its remit. 

Mr Clark had been with Sanctuary for 15 years and was group director of housing since August 2016.

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Ms Hieron said: “I am delighted to be joining Sanctuary and look forward to helping the organisation deliver an improved customer experience through increased engagement with residents.”

Craig Moule, group chief executive of Sanctuary, said Ms Hieron “brings a wealth of skills and experience that will complement Sanctuary’s leadership team” as well as strengthening its “core housing and property services operations”.

He added: “Her strong background in customer service is a perfect fit for our strategy, with the focus on continually improving the experience for our residents and delivering the best possible service.”

The appointment comes after Sanctuary announced a plan to invest £100m in its existing homes after its operating surplus topped £178m.

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