Major housing association appoints new group director of housing and property services

Lizzie Hieron will take on the role at the 105,000-home housing association, joining from Midcounties Co-operative, where she served as chief operating officer (COO).

She has previously held roles in the energy sector, with a focus on customer service, and served as a non-executive director for a smaller association, Cottsway, alongside her COO role.

Ms Hieron takes over from Simon Clark, who served as group director of housing. The role is the same, though the title has been updated to better reflect its remit.

Mr Clark had been with Sanctuary for 15 years and was group director of housing since August 2016.