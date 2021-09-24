Major housing associations warn Sunak and Javid of escalating staffing crisis in care sector

Sanctuary Housing and Anchor Hanover Group are among the signatories of a letter that warns of serious staffing shortages experienced across the sector.

Left unchecked, the problem could lead to older people being unable to access good-quality care, it claims.

The letter was also co-signed by the chief executives of Methodist Homes and care charities the Order of St John and the National Care Forum (NCF).

It said: “This is the most acute recruitment and retention crisis that we are aware of historically.

“It is the result of many years of underfunding in the sector, compounded by a number of other factors including some staff exhausted from the pandemic and others moving to the NHS due to different approaches on mandatory vaccine regulations.”