Major housing associations warn Sunak and Javid of escalating staffing crisis in care sector

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The chief executives of two large housing associations have signed an open letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel warning of a looming staffing crisis in the social care sector.
Sanctuary Housing and Anchor Hanover Group are among the signatories of a letter that warns of serious staffing shortages experienced across the sector.
Left unchecked, the problem could lead to older people being unable to access good-quality care, it claims.
The letter was also co-signed by the chief executives of Methodist Homes and care charities the Order of St John and the National Care Forum (NCF).
It said: “This is the most acute recruitment and retention crisis that we are aware of historically.
“It is the result of many years of underfunding in the sector, compounded by a number of other factors including some staff exhausted from the pandemic and others moving to the NHS due to different approaches on mandatory vaccine regulations.”
According to the providers, which care for around 95,000 older people, staff turnover in the sector (the level of staff leaving for new jobs) is up to 30% and rising.
The letter notes that a recent survey by the NCF shows that 74% of providers have seen an increase in staff quitting their jobs since April 2021.
Half of workers left as a result of stress, and 44% found better pay in other jobs. At present there are 112,000 care staff vacancies across the country.
In response, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) noted that the government “does not set the levels of pay for care workers”, and that £2bn of specific adult social care funding had been provided during the pandemic in addition to the £6bn that had been made available to local authorities to address pressures on their services.
A spokesperson for the DHSC said: “We are hugely grateful for the dedication and hard work of adult social care staff, especially during the pandemic.
“On top of giving councils over £1bn extra funding for social care in 2021/22, we will provide £5.4bn to reform social care, of which at least £500m will support the development and well-being of the care workforce.
“We continue to work with local authorities and providers to ensure we have the right number of staff to deliver high-quality care and meet increasing demand, including by running national recruitment campaigns.”
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