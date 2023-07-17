It was the highest number of completions to date for the South of England-based landlord, which now manages a total of around 35,000 homes.

Of those new homes, 233 were delivered through joint ventures, with just nine of the remaining 784 units delivered by Abri alone being for market sale.

Income from first tranche sales contributed £45m, an increase of £12m, while market sales reduced by £5m to £3m in the year.

As part of the landlord’s wider asset management plan during the year, it highlighted a programme of disposals on existing stock that drove a £5m increase in the surplus generated on the disposal of its fixed assets.