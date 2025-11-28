South of England-based Vivid has become the first housing association to access a new sector-exclusive NatWest fund by agreeing a £100m loan #UKhousing

Major landlord first to access NatWest’s new £500m social loan fund #UKhousing

The move was included as part of the bank’s previous upgraded pledge to offer £7.5bn of lending to the social housing sector by the end of 2026.

NatWest launched the initiative in July , when it said it was ringfencing £500m exclusively for building social rent homes across the UK.

The 37,000-home landlord has secured the 10-year facility as part of the bank’s social loan fund.

NatWest’s new social loans are available to housing associations that are existing customers and offer what the bank calls “discounted” interest margins and no arrangement fee.

Vivid, which operates across Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire and West Sussex, said the £100m it has borrowed will help build an extra 450 social rent homes.

David Ball, chief financial officer at Vivid, said: “The overall rate discount being offered is an innovative step change that shows NatWest’s commitment to supporting the government’s social rent led agenda.”

A Vivid spokesperson declined to reveal the interest rate on the loan.

Under the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, the government aims to help deliver 300,000 homes, with at least 60% for social rent.

Overall, Vivid is aiming to build around 1,400 new homes a year, including for non-social rent tenures.