Major landlord raises £88.5m in bond sales

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A major landlord has sold £88.5m worth of retained bonds in two transactions as part of a shift away from bank loans towards the bond markets.
Southern Housing, formed through the merger of Southern and Optivo late last year, has raised £68.5m through a bond originally issued by Optivo in April 2020.
The bond, due to mature in 2035, has a coupon rate of 2.857%. The current size of the bond is £350m.
The other bond, which has sustainable elements, raised £20m and was originally issued in 2021 by Southern Housing Group with a maturity date of 2036.
This bond’s coupon rate is 2.375% and its total size is now £300m.
For both bonds the all-in cost of funds was around 6%. Margins and the number of investors participating was not disclosed.
The 77,000-home group said it had now sold all remaining retained bonds that it currently holds.
Southern also previously announced it has entered into agreements to tap and increase its 2043 bonds by £100m to a total of £400m.
Tariq Kazi, director of treasury at Southern Housing, said: “We’re moving more towards bond markets because those markets are deepening and improving over time and give us more room to free up bank lines for more flexibility. This latest step is simply another one in our journey to manage our funding structure.”
He added: “What’s notable about this sale is our continuing access to bond financing, even at a time when the bond markets are relatively quiet for other housing associations’ primary issuance. And it showcases investors’ confidence in backing the new Southern Housing organisation following our merger last year.”
Southern completed its merger with 45,000-home Optivo last December, forming a 77,000 home landlord.
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, was appointed to lead the new organisation. Last year he told Inside Housing that one of the drivers behind the merger was an increasingly challenging operating environment, in part caused by inflation.
He also highlighted the challenges of building safety, alongside net zero-carbon targets, achieving an average Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C for all its homes by 2030 and decarbonisation by 2050.
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