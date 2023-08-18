Major landlord raises £88.5m in bond sales

Southern Housing, formed through the merger of Southern and Optivo late last year, has raised £68.5m through a bond originally issued by Optivo in April 2020.

The bond, due to mature in 2035, has a coupon rate of 2.857%. The current size of the bond is £350m.

The other bond, which has sustainable elements, raised £20m and was originally issued in 2021 by Southern Housing Group with a maturity date of 2036.

This bond’s coupon rate is 2.375% and its total size is now £300m.