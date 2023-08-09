Major landlord receives permission for 134-home scheme in Cheshire

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Housing association Riverside has received planning permission for the redevelopment of Palace Fields in Halton Lea.
Alongside the new homes, the plans for the development include a dedicated veterans’ and an extra-care senior housing scheme, alongside a new local centre, commercial units and café.
A total of 26 homes will be demolished, as well as the current local centre at Palace Fields, Riverside said.
The historic Hallwood Manor and Stone Barns, formerly known as the Tricorn Land, will be converted into 10 of the new homes, having fallen out of use in recent years.
The existing community garden will receive a new play area, alongside new walking and cycling routes.
Bethesda Church will also be demolished and replaced with a new church, with space for religious and community use and a garden for outdoor activities.
Riverside, which owns 2,700 homes in the Halton borough, has appointed Compendium Living as the developer and Lovell Partnerships as the main contractor.
Development of the local centre will begin in winter 2024.
The Palace Fields local centre is one half of the landlord’s £60m regeneration scheme in Halton Lea comprising 391 homes. The entire project is expected to take around 10 years.
Proposals for the second half of the regeneration scheme, the Uplands, will be submitted in the next month, Riverside said. These plans include an additional 247 new homes, consisting of houses, flats and bungalows.
Nick Jones, director of development and growth at Riverside, said: “The approval for the local centre is another major step forward in our ambitions to transform Runcorn and provide much-needed high-quality affordable homes and spaces for local people to come together.
“Having listened to residents’ views ahead of planning submission, we are confident this new local centre will be a welcome addition to the area, especially as it had always been an ask since we began consultation.
“As with the proposals for Palace Fields Local Centre, we’ve continued to heavily involve the community in helping us identify ways to develop the Uplands area.”
He added: “We’ll soon be inviting residents across the community to a series of engagement events scheduled for this autumn, where they will be able to discuss next steps and meet the teams involved in regenerating the area.”
Riverside became a member of the G15 earlier this year, after the 75,000-home landlord fully merged with One Housing. The latter was folded into Riverside, rather than continuing as a separate subsidiary.
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