Major landlord receives permission for 134-home scheme in Cheshire

Alongside the new homes, the plans for the development include a dedicated veterans’ and an extra-care senior housing scheme, alongside a new local centre, commercial units and café.

A total of 26 homes will be demolished, as well as the current local centre at Palace Fields, Riverside said.

The historic Hallwood Manor and Stone Barns, formerly known as the Tricorn Land, will be converted into 10 of the new homes, having fallen out of use in recent years.

The existing community garden will receive a new play area, alongside new walking and cycling routes.